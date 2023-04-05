PADUCAH — Tax season is here, and many of you are probably wondering why your federal refund is smaller than usual. The Internal Revenue Service warned Americans about the 11% drop last November. A local certified public accountant office says it’s prepared, and the office made sure its customers were too.
"A decrease in tax refunds coupled with high inflation, which, as a practical matter, they're saying about 18% right now. That's a lot," says CPA Wayne Shelton.
Wayne Shelton and Ryan Conn are partners at Shelton & Associates. Covering a wide cliental of more than 1,000 people and companies, they say they worked to prepare their clients for this tax refund decrease.
"We teach people how to do that in a systematic way using a team approach. We are just not like another accounting company," says Conn.
Conn is also the president of the company. He says those claiming children on their recent tax returns are going to be hit the hardest.
"Issues is going to be with the child tax credits and dependent care credits. Those changed. The American Rescue Plan came out with an enhancement to help us during the pandemic, and it raised the levels of which you could claim a credit," he says.
He says each household will be impacted differently.
"Going up and down the board, maybe the average is 11-ish percent lower refund, but for the family that has a lot of kids and is low income, that's a lot more than 11% to that family. And maybe the guy over here that's making money OK, he got a 2% reduction. He can live," he says.
Conn says changes made to documents like W-4s and W-2s have played a role in people surprised by the decrease.
"If you have $50,000 and claim zero income, all that tax is due now in April. You're going to pay taxes on that money, and you should’ve been slow dripping all year on your pay stub. But, if you're not watching your paystub, if your employer doesn't know how to guide you through filling out that form properly, the penalty comes now," he says.
Shelton says the COVID-19 pandemic also played a big role in what we are seeing now. "There were a lot of relief provisions that came in because of COVID. There were stimulus checks. There was unemployment, where they made, at least for the first year, it was not even taxable. That is not taxable. So, there's a lot of changes that have really negatively affected a lot of people, so we're seeing that," he says.
Conn says it ultimately comes down to doing two things.
"Two of the primary ingredients are attention to details and proper effort. The situation requires both," says Conn.