PADUCAH — "The mind isn't fully developed at 10 years old. Nowhere near. I think it's in the 20s or something like that," Nicky Donaldson said.
Donaldson is a local dad with two kids — 8-year-old Gabriel and 10-year-old Nevaeh. He's correct about brain development. Four Rivers Behavioral Health Youth Clinician Rebecca Fountain confirms the human brain is still developing until age 25 or 26.
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy recently came out with an advisory detailing how — despite its benefits — social media poses a risk of harm to the mental health and wellbeing of children and teens.
Local 6 spoke with Donaldson and Fountain to get a better idea of how social media impacts kids' lives locally, and whether it's actually bad for them.
Fountain said in her practice, she's been seeing younger and younger kids wanting cellphones or access to social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok. She said she's seeing more and more kids struggling with issues like anxiety and depression stemming from their social media use — especially after the closures and at-home learning that characterized the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"People are using computers and tablets more and more and being on these social media sites. I mean, that's what they used to talk to their friends during the pandemic, so it's definitely increased exponentially in the past few years," she explained. "When you get down to the core of it, you see that there are some problems like anxiety, depression, and others that stem from some of the interactions that they're having on these social media."
She said social media is a good thing overall, as long as it's being used properly. "It's not a free-for-all," she said.
What does it mean for parents to help their kids use social media the right way? How do they go about that?
According to Fountain, it really depends on the parent and their individual parenting style. The most important part is maintaining open communication with children and setting healthy boundaries.
Donaldson agreed. He said he thinks his kids are still a little too young to be on all social media platforms, but there are some platforms that they enjoy — mainly TikTok and YouTube.
He says sometimes, he'll even make "a little silly TikTok video" with his daughter. He said it's fun, and he feels like he's connecting with her.
But his kids certainly don't have total freedom when it comes to social media.
He said he had a rough life growing up, so being a good dad is important to him. He wants to make sure he's raising his kids right, and that includes doing his best to shield them from information he feels they aren't ready for.
He's not shy about the fact that he monitors his kids' internet and social media use. He said his daughter has a phone, but he has an app that lets him see everything she does on it.
"A child should be able to think on their own without something influencing their mind, to influence their decisions on what I should do, what I shouldn't do, how I should dress, how I shouldn't dress," he said.
"I want my children to, you know, make their own decision," he explained. That's why he said he monitors their social media use very closely. Rather than society influencing their ideas of what's right and wrong, Donaldson said he wants to fill that role.
And a big part of that process includes maintaining open communication with his kids.
"I want them to be able to talk to me, you know, 'What are you thinking? What, what, what are you hearing? What are you saying?' Talk to me. Let's talk about this. Communication is key," Donaldson said.
Fountain said having open and honest conversations with kids about the dangers of social media can make a big difference in their relationship with their parents. When parents keep that line of communication open, she said kids are less likely to feel the need to hide things from them.
"So just, starting out from the get-go having those open communications will allow your teen to feel like they don't have to hide things. I mean, they still might, but you run less of a risk of making them feel like they need to hide things. And then you show them that, like, you're on their side — you're not against them. You want them to enjoy these things and experience these things, but you just want them to do it in a safe and healthy way," Fountain said.
Donaldson said he's no stranger to kids trying to hide things, and he knows all about sneaky photo and messaging apps made to look like calculators or other things.
"Children are going to try that, you know. They're going to see what they can get away with, and that's fine. That don't upset me. It's normal child living," he said.
Making a fishing reel motion with his hands, he elaborated, "They're going to test the waters, and you've got to come on back. You ain't getting away with that. You let them swim too far out, then the line breaks. Now, now they're gone. "
Fountain said healthy boundaries are going to look different for each parent. She said some parents don't allow their children and teens on social media, and that works for them. Other parents might let their kids have more freedom online or might designate "no-phone" family time.
Social media can be a fun experience for anyone, regardless of age, but how can something that's so fun to use actually cause harm to our mental health? And why is it so hard to put down?
Fountain said, in simple terms, dopamine is one of the chemicals in our brains that helps make us feel happy, and social media affects dopamine.
"Whenever we see something we like on social media, or we post something and we get a bunch of likes, or someone comments something nice, we have that — those good feelings in our brain. And when we have good feelings, that just reinforces our want to do them even more," she said.
Instant gratification can feel good, but it can sometimes have a negative impact.
If users don't get the response they would like, she said it can lead to feelings of depression or anxiety.
"We start to compare ourselves, asking 'What did I?' you know, like, 'Why are they getting more likes than me?' We start to change ourselves," Fountain said.
Donaldson agreed.
"Hormones and peer pressure, I mean it's there now. At this age, peer pressure is so valid. I mean, a lot more than what it was when I was a kid. I mean, I had it, but things I see and hear — I'm trying to be that dad, that role model," he said.
Luckily, there are plenty of things people can do to encourage feelings of happiness that don't include phone use. Fountain encourages parents to plan things throughout the week that kids can do without screens. And being outside can boost the brain's endorphin and dopamine levels in a healthy way.
"Social media doesn't have to be, like, an escape from reality," Fountain said. Reality can be good as well. And social media can be for enjoying, "not just distraction or escaping uncomfortable feelings."
Donaldson said he make sure his kids get plenty of screen-free opportunities to have fun, like dinner, movies, bike rides, swimming and sometimes just hanging out and doing nothing.
According to that advisory from the surgeon general, youth who spend more than three hours a day on social media have double the risk of experiencing symptoms like depression and anxiety. So, limiting social media time might be a good compromise between complete freedom and complete restriction.
Regardless of what route families choose, Fountain said it's really important for parents to monitor what their kids are doing.
"These teenagers and these kids, their brains aren't fully developed, and yours basically is. So, you are the parent, and it's OK to be the parent. And you don't always have to be a friend. You know, it's OK to set limits and boundaries and to limit screen time and to limit the apps that they're on."
For millennial parents, that might prove a little bit easier because most of them grew up with social media, too, though it may not have been used as widely.
"Kids now, they've been on social media their whole life, basically. And parents, they're on social media too. So they know what it's like. They know, kind of, how to navigate social media now," Fountain said.
For those who aren't tech savvy, Fountain suggests asking a friend, school counselor or somebody from church to help them understand social media and how to use apps to keep up with their children.
And if parents see that their child is struggling with feelings of depression or anxiety — whether it's related to social media use or not — Fountain said schools can be a great resource.
"We know that kids are sometimes more likely to open up to people outside of their family who are not their parents, and therapy can even help kids feel more comfortable opening up to their parents," she said.
School counselors are in almost every school in the region. Students can drop in or even schedule regular, weekly or monthly counseling appointments at their school. That means parents and guardians don't have to miss work to go to school and take them to an appointment. And another positive is that school counselors have their fingers on the pulse of what's happening in school. They tend to know a little bit more than parents about what kids are going through, what they're talking about, and what they're worried about.
Four Rivers says its school counselors accept medical insurance, but children of parents who don't have insurance won't be turned away. The charge for services is on a sliding scale, based on income.
Donaldson said, in his opinion, there isn't an end all, be all answer to making sure social media isn't negatively impacting kids. He said what works for one parent might not work for another — and that's OK. His advice? Be more mindful.
"I believe that a lot of parents should pay closer attention to their children's social media activity, and I, I believe if they did, that it would make Paducah and the world a friendlier place, a lot more respectful place. And it would make it an easier place for children to come together, and, you know, have fun together," he said.
