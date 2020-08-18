MURRAY, KY — Brian Clardy looked forward to attending the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this year, but admits it's not worth the risk of contracting the coronavirus.
"I don't want to get COVID-19," Clardy said.
"So, I'm perfectly okay with doing it virtually and watching on television. We already voted last week for the presidential candidate and for the platform and for the rules. We handled the majority of the official business of being a delegate last week."
Clardy is a delegate from Kentucky's 1st Congressional District, and he is also an Associate Professor of History at Murray State University.
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended how both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions are held this year. Aside from a few live in person events most the convention speeches will be held virtually.
Clardy said it will be interesting to see how the momentum from this year's DNC is realized digitally.
"Conventions have been known for their drama, for their pageantry, and sometimes that works well for the parties. It worked well for the Democrats let's say 2008, 2012, 1992 and so forth because this is a way to market the candidate and a way to market the message of the campaign. This is going to be completely different in the sense that it's going to be scripted everybody is going to be giving these speeches on formats like this. You're not going to have the type of rousing -on the dais- speech where there's going to be a lot of applause lines and standing ovations. It's just going to be good old plain talk," Clardy said.
Clardy and the other Kentucky DNC delegates held a Zoom virtual breakfast meeting Monday morning. Speeches from Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY), Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman (D-KY), and the state party chair were delivered.
However, as the rest of the convention plays out this week Clardy finds himself much like other delegates nationwide -- watching from home. He says Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will help to energize the party.
"Personally, I'm very pleased. Senator Harris has proven herself to be an able senator. She was a good attorney general for California. She's an outstanding lawyer. She's very sharp on the issues. I've even heard her give some speeches on American foreign policy which I was particularly pleased to hear. I think she will be an excellent vice president for a potential President Biden," Clardy said.
He added, "I believe her pick has been a historic one in the sense that she's not the first woman, obviously she's not the first woman, but the first woman of color. That's going to resonate well with African-Americans and Asian-Americans and other folks and that's going to be a particular draw there. Her pick was very very significant. I suspect that she will excite certain constituencies to the Democratic Party."
While national polls are trending in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden compared to President Donald Trump, Clardy is aware that anything can happen closer to election day.
"Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are in the lead right now and, yes, as a Democrat I would like to see that happen and widen. But the political scientist and historian in me knows that as we go into the fall campaign anything can happen and that lead can shrink considerably. The one poll that will count will be the poll that Americans participate in on November 3," Clardy said.