PADUCAH — There is confusion about booster shots, including questions some may have about the doses and their efficacy. However, whether you get the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shot, they all help protect you and others from COVID-19. Dr. Brad Housman with Baptist Health Paducah is encouraging people to get vaccinated.
Housman says widespread vaccinations can help prevent more COVID-19 mutations, like the omicron variant, from forming, which will make the community as a whole safer and healthier.
Booster shots, vaccines and the omicron variant: It's easy to be overwhelmed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of which vaccine you get for your initial series, they all help in the fight against the virus.
"I want to be very clear on my comments: The vaccine still very much protects you from serious illness, being in an ICU setting or potentially death," Housman says.
Housman says that's not the only way vaccines contribute to the fight.
"The other thing we have to consider, though, is even if it doesn't have 100% protection for me, by having widespread vaccination throughout the community, it does lower the incidence of COVID-19 in the community," Housman explains.
For the two-dose vaccines, there are some differences in dosages. The Pfizer booster is the same size as the doses in the initial vaccine series. The Moderna booster recommended for all adults ages 18 and up comes in a half dose. However, the third Moderna dose for immunocompromised people (which is given sooner than a booster shot would be and is considered to be part of the initial vaccine series for those people) is a full dose.
With the omicron variant on the horizon, there are questions about how well the boosters protect you from it. Housman says don't let that overwhelm you.
"I wouldn't let concerns or questions that we're trying to solve on the medical side about exactly how well successful it is I wouldn't let detract from somebody going ahead and getting vaccinated," Housman says. He encourages those with questions about the vaccine and boosters to contact their personal physicians.
The majority of Kentucky is currently in the COVID-19 red zone, indicating high transmission of the virus across the state. Housman says the spike in cases we're seeing is because of the delta variant, not omicron variant.