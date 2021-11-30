Omicron, the latest Covid variant is top of mind for Paducah doctors. Right now they have a lot of questions about the variant, and are working to find out how it will impact the Local 6 area.
Dr. Carl Lebuhn and Dr. Brad Housman feel it's not a matter of it, but when we face Omicron in the United States.
Both doctors say health experts are working to learn more about symptoms, the potential for reinfection, and how it will stand up again the current vaccine.
Dr. Lebuhn is an infectious disease specialist. He says right now there's still a lot to learn. However, he added our current vaccine has the potential to be effective or altered if necessary.
"It seems to me that one of the advantages to the MRNA vaccine is once they know the genetic sequence of the strain that are circulating they can hopefully modify the vaccine to better target those particular strains," said Dr. Lebuhn. "I know that at this point they’re trying to sequence the genetic code for the variant and that will help provide some information as to how transmissible it is."
At Baptist Health, Dr. Housman says Omicron is a significant variant because it has many mutations. He says we need to keep out masks on and our guard up.
"We still think vaccinations is key," said Dr. Housman.
He says it may be Christmas before we know how serious Omicron will prove to be, but that doesn't mean we need to plan for holiday time at home.
"I think I would consider those that are traveling and who you are going to go visit with," said Dr. Housman. "Certainly I would feel a little bit better about travel if everyone is healthy and vaccinated."
Both doctors say you should still get vaccinated or your booster. They also agree Omicron may be the latest Covid variant, but it won't be the last.
"I would think not," said Dr. Lebuhn. "I would think we will face other variants in the future."