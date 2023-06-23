PADUCAH — So far this year, there have been more than 150 unintentional shootings by children, according to the Everytown for Gun Safety advocacy group. One of those shootings happened this week in eastern Kentucky. Investigators say a 7-year-old child accidentally shot and killed a 5-year-old inside a home.
Experts say step one is education. They say taking away the curiosity about a firearm can go a long way. One parent tells Local 6 his kids have been around weapons their entire lives, and making them aware of a gun's power is crucial.
"I have toys that are guns, but I also have guns-guns," says 10-year-old Easton Clanahan.
And he knows the difference between the two.
“We have bb guns, so we’ll go out there and we’ll put a target out and we'll go shoot with them. And that's the difference between using toys and using actual guns,” Easton says. “And setting up a target you’ve just got to make sure no one is in your way and you’re shooting at the right thing."
Easton works alongside his father, Chance Clanahan, at Paducah Shooters Supply.
"Obviously in the business we're in, this is our family business, they're around them every day, and so keeping them away from them wasn't an option," says Chance. He says conversations about firearm safety in his household are a regular thing.
"I think the biggest thing I did was I just never made it a mystery," says Chance.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman says where the gun is stored matters.
"We advocate that they are put away in a responsible place and you take measures. Also, I'm a strong advocate that you teach children proper gun safety and handling, because children especially are going to be curious," says Norman.
That curiosity is why Chance taught his children about guns early.
"They understand what these guns are for, so they're not going to play with them. They understand how dangerous they are," he says.
Easton's experience with guns has led him to share this message with others about playing with guns.
"Don't do it unless you have someone watching you or someone or (it’s) something that you have experience with and your parent or grandparent has already taught you how to work it," he says.
Chance says having gun locks or gun safes and boxes is important. He says making your child aware of those is also part of firearm safety. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office provides hunter safety courses for families interested in learning more about gun safety.