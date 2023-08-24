With political candidates on the campaign trail, some voters may be wondering how they can be well informed before November’s election.
In Kentucky, voters will cast ballots in the race for governor between incumbent Andy Beshear and his Republican challenger Daniel Cameron.
To be informed, experts advise voters to look at the polls and see where the information is coming from.
While voters may be confident in the claims they hear from candidates, it's important to seek out all the information before deciding who will get their vote.
Professor Brian Clardy at Murray State University said it's too far out from the November election to determine who the true frontrunner is in the governor's.
"Anything is possible," said Clardy. "It's a very fluid situation."
Clardy said for voters, it may be helpful to watch polls to gauge who the frontrunners will be.
That includes polls like those from Mason Dixon and websites like FiveThirtyEight.
"They give us an indication and a snapshot of what could possibly be a reality," said Clardy. "Now, I say the snapshot because it's a snapshot in that moment."
Social issues in particular, such as abortion and transgender rights, are at the forefront of the campaign ads for Cameron and Beshear.
"They've got their own position, particularly on the treatment of trans people, and that seems to be the focus particularly coming out of Attorney General Cameron," said John Jackson, visiting professor at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
But in November, it will all come down to the voters.
"Tip O'Neill, at the end of the day, was right," said Clardy. "All politics is local. And when it comes to a gubernatorial race, especially one that's going to be watched by the national media, this is especially true."
Clardy also said there are controversial topics for both governor candidates.
For Beshear, he'll have to speak on the closure of schools and businesses during the COVID pandemic along with his take on medical procedures for transgender youth.
For Cameron, he'll have to speak on the Breonna Taylor case and his record as attorney general.
The general election is on Nov. 7. Voter registration for that election ends on Oct. 10.