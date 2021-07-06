PADUCAH- While the Fourth of July may be over, many of you still had the day off of work on Monday. Businesses across the nation observed the holiday, and it allowed many of you to celebrate in a more traditional way.
Sunday's celebrations were filled with the familiar sound of fireworks lighting up the skies to celebrate our independence from Great Britain. While the celebration may have calmed down a bit, it means the world to Larry Coleman to spend time with his family.
"Thank god that COVID, it's not over, but we're able to get together as families," Coleman said.
Their get together was filled with smiles, good food, and some much needed laughs. Especially after last year's celebrations were interrupted by the pandemic.
"Felt isolated, felt very isolated. Couldn't do anything, you know? Couldn't be with family," Coleman said.
This time last year Kentucky reported 280 new cases of COVID-19. Fast forward to July 2 of this year, we're seeign 172 new cases. The state's positivity rate is sitting at 2.09%. Coleman's son Jeff says it's important to remember COVID-19 is still an issue.
"It's not over, but us being able to all be able to enjoy each other with the kids, family, talk about the stories, just be able to be all around each other enjoying it again," Jeff said. "And actually being able to get through it without any horrible deaths in the family, or anything affected in that way by COVID."
While most of us are getting back to work this week, Coleman's going to enjoy his time off and his family.
"I am retired. Everyday is the Fourth of July! It's a holiday everyday," Coleman said.
McCracken County only reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That brings the county's total to 6,962.