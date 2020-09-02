WEST KENTUCKY — Worldwide people continue to mourn the sudden loss of actor Chadwick Boseman.
He died last Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
His death is affecting everyone, including people in the Local 6 area.
His roles were inspiring, especially for black children.
They said he showed them they can be heroes in their own stories.
Paducah Tilghman High School Student Joseph Reeves spent some of his Tuesday watching Marvel's Black Panther with his mom Michelle.
They are still trying to process Chadwick Boseman's death.
"I was first speechless, then shocked, and I just really didn't believe it," said Reeves.
Reeves said watching Boseman in "42" and Marvel's "Black Panther" meant a lot.
"We kind of stood out, stood upfront, and we took control and it showed that we are just as strong as anybody else," said Reeves.
"It was really cool to see."
Tamra Dillard lives an more than an hour away in Clinton, Kentucky. She feels the same.
"To have a not just an African-American ensemble but a smart African-American ensemble that was breaking stereotypes," said Dillard.
"Everybody was smart, and I saw so much science and technology engineering and math all through there it did me proud."
She is reflecting on Boseman's work, at the same time comforting her five-year-old son Randy "R.J." Fitts.
He found out when he saw his mom scrolling through Instagram. He saw a picture of Boseman and asked to see him.
That was when she had to explain death to her son.
"I was like well he’s going back to be with God and he was like 'Can he come back?'”
R.J cried then and during the interview, still having a hard time with Boseman's death.
"Why did it make you sad?" asked Local 6.
"Well because he won't come back down here," said R.J.
Fans said everyone needs to continue to remember his legacy.
"He gives us hope that we have a chance to show everybody what we're made of," said Reeves.
Boseman was known for playing several historical black figures and T'Challa in Marvel's "Black Panther."
He actively trained for these roles, while undergoing private surgeries and chemotherapy.
Dillard said she does not know how he did it.
"The fact that he did all of that with stage 4 cancer, like that gives none of us an excuse anymore to say that we can't do anything," said Dillard.
"That is the definition of living in your purpose, because if it was just about money, I don't believe he would have been able to do any of these things."
His hometown of Anderson, South Carolina will hold a memorial to celebrate Boseman this Thursday.