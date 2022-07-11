BENTON, KY — With the heat and the lack of rain, Mother Nature is hitting crops like corn and soybeans hard. Local farmers are struggling because their yields are taking a hit.
One corn farmer I spoke with says a good temperature for corn is 80 to 85 degrees and around 90 degrees during the day, especially because of pollination.
He tells me a heat index of 95, 100 is not something he wants right now.
Jason Watt is a farmer in Benton, Kentucky, and he’s depending on the weather to shift.
"Our topsoil is real thin and the heat we're having right now and no rain is actually a bad thing," Watt says. "When you get the two combinations together, we're in a state of a drought right now."
Watt grows corn and soybeans.
Right now, the hot weather and the lack of water is taking a toll on his crops.
Watt says he's insured for his crops, but the help won't fill in all the gaps.
"I've got crop insurance," Watt says. "Crop insurance don't pay for everything. I mean, it will get us to our inputs, but the money we have to have to live on, the money we have to have to operate our equipment and pay our hired hands, it's not all there."
Farmers say they have to be prepared for the worst, especially when they want to make the most of their land.
"I'm definitely a farmer that wants to produce high yields, and I want to be able to produce the best crop that I possible can, but at this point in time, you know, you just kind of scavenge your loss and, you know, you get ready and prepared for insurance more than anything," says Jason Loveless, the owner of Loveless Farms.
Loveless says they may lose 60 to 70 bushels per acre. They usually grow 170 to 210 bushels per acre.
J&K Farms was also hit by a tornado in December 2021. Because of that, Jason Watt recently built a new structure for his farm equipment.