PADUCAH — Responders at Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 underwent hazardous chemical technical training Thursday. The Paducah Fire Department finished 80 hours of hazmat training last week. Paducah Station 4 Capt. Tim Kirkham says this training is vital, especially in light of the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
In these trainings, firefighters learn about different types of chemicals and how to respond to any chemical-related incident. Paducah Fire even had a hands-on fire derailment practice so its firefighters will be equipped to handle any and every task.
"When it comes to hazardous materials, there multitudes of them out there," says Kirkham. That's why local fire departments are constantly working to learn more about chemicals and their effects.
"It's a very detail-oriented class. It starts with going on to research the chemicals, you learn how to identify them," he says.
Kirkham says hazardous materials move through our area regularly, many of them through neighborhoods and right by homes.
"On railcars for instance, you know a lot of times there are different chemicals back to back on those railcars, so you have to know what happens when those combine," he says.
The Association of American Railroads says when rail companies are transporting hazardous materials, they're subject to oversight by multiple entities, including:
- The Federal Railroad Administration.
- The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
- The Department of Homeland Security.
They're also required to work with other local, federal and state associations.
Kirkham knows, despite that, accidents can and do happen.
"We know what large of an area we need to evacuate to keep the communities around it safe. Stay in your home until notified otherwise. If there's a need to evacuate, we’ll let you know. A lot of times with these chemicals, you're capable to sheltering in place," he says.
With these hazardous training courses happening annually, Kirkham feels sure the community can depend on local firefighters in the event of incidents like the one in East Palestine, Ohio.
Local 6 tried to reach out to some local experts on hazardous chemical transportation regulations, but had no luck. P&L Railway in Paducah said it couldn't speak on the topic for security reasons.
McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes says his office also goes through hazmat training.