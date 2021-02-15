METROPOLIS, IL—The Metropolis Fire Department is asking people to clear away any accumulating snow near fire hydrants by or near their home.
Captain Micah Tolbert said, "Having to clear around them during an emergency would certainly complicate things for us and create the potential for life threatening delays."
The Local 6 Area is expecting snowfall and record cold temperatures and wind chills starting Sunday evening. A Weather Authority Alert continues for the next few days with multiple impacts. Each night, refreezing of any standing water or slush could pose a danger to drivers. Be very careful. Over the weekend, temperatures will dip into the 5°F and 15°F range.
In a Facebook post the Paducah Fire Department talked about issues with fire hydrants during a recent house fire in the Fountain Avenue neighborhood.
"Sub-freezing temperatures created many problems for firefighters including the hydrants," the post said. "Crews spent more than four hours putting out the fire and cleaning up."
Tolbert said people should only clear snow from hydrants if they can. You can also call the Metropolis Fire Department to get the snow removed.