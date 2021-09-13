MARSHALL COUNTY, KY-- Local firefighters gathered at Marshall County High School Saturday to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11 with a stair climb.
The stands at Marshall County High School usually hold hundreds of fans cheering on their favorite players. However, Saturday they served a different purpose. First responders, along with people from the community, took the climb. Those in attendance climbed 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the first responders, and victims, who lost their lives on the September 11th terrorist attacks.
The event started at 5 PM with the stair climb starting at 6 PM. People from the community could also vote on their favorite fire trucks. There was even an obstacle course for kids.
Kirklyn Yates is an organizer for the event. She says it represents the ultimate sacrifice that first responders made on 9/11.
"The first responders that had to respond climbed 110 flights of stairs in full turnout gear. This is just a way to remember them, and their sacrifice, along with all the work that went into saving the lives they did that day," said Yates. "They've got it set up now to do the 2,070 stairs that those men climbed on that day."
That's just what Nolan Yates did. He is a volunteer firefighter. He is just one of many taking the climb, and he says it's good to see first responders come together.
"It's really nice to see us all come together in something like this. All of us are going to be participating and climbing. We're a community, not just of first responders, but our families as well," said Yates.
Nolan Yates hopes people never fget the meaning behind this day in history-- even after all the stairs have been climbed.