PADUCAH — Fire departments, law enforcement agencies and local hospitals are anticipating the cold weather in the forecast later this week. Local first responders say they're fully prepared to help with any unexpected emergency that comes up.
Randy Wood has been at the Benton Fire Department for 30 years. He has experience protecting the community during inclement weather. With extreme cold expected later this week, he says it's important for the firefighters to be prepared.
"Fighting fire in subzero temperatures makes a bad job terrible, and we have to make sure that our all of our people are well outfitted as well as clothing and protective gear and that type of thing," Wood says.
Firefighters are not the only ones preparing for the cold. Health care leaders say when temperatures reach dangerous lows, it's vital to have more than enough staff members on hand.
"We do try to prepare to have maybe a little bit extra even if just on standby just in case we do get something more of an influx than normal," Baptist Health Paducah Emergency Director Rebekah Rust says.
Rust says charge nurses at the hospital will manage the flow of staff.
"If the charge nurse feels like they need to call in some extra help, they will absolutely be able to do that," Rust says. "I trust that my charge nurses are, you know, very well aware of what they need in order for the ER to be able to function efficiently."
Law enforcement officers say they're equipped with their staff numbers for unexpected emergencies. They also have advice for the public to stay safe in the cold and snow.
"In the event you do have to get out, then we want to make sure that you're gonna' want to slow your speed down, you're going to increase your breaking distance and then be prepared for the elements," Paducah Police Community Engagement Officer Blake Quinn says. "So, if you get ready to go out, make sure that you're ready, you're adequately dressed and make sure you have supplies in the car in the even that you do become stranded."
Wood says generally people should prepare before traveling for the holidays.
"You don't necessarily have to have a great big stash of stuff, but it's a good idea to have a few blankets and maybe extra coats and that type of thing just in case you need it," Wood says.
The general consensus? Make sure you have what you need just in case.
The Benton Fire Department is a volunteer fire department and has 20 members. Wood says manpower is not an issue this year.
In Marshall County, there's a mutual aid agreement with surrounding fire departments where they're able to call extra people to help if they get overwhelmed.
Leaders at Baptist Health Paducah say they typically expect an uptick of cold weather-related health issues such as hypothermia and slipping on the ice when temperatures drop below freezing.
There are several things you can do to make sure you're prepared to face the cold:
- Keep nonperishable food items in your car, like granola bars.
- Wear smart outdoor clothing like inner layers of light, winter clothing and waterproof boots.
- Avoid nonessential travel when weather conditions are unsafe.