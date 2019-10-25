Halloween is right around the corner. We're putting together a list of Halloween and fall festival events going on this October in the Local 6 area.
If you would like to add your event to this list, email us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
Kentucky
|Event
|Host
|When
|Where
|More details
|Fall Festival
|Concord United Methodist Church
|5 p.m. - 7p.m., Oct. 27
|5178 Hinkleville Road, Paducah
|https://www.concord.church/
|Halloween Pub Crawl featuring "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"
|Downtown Paducah
|Beginning at 7 p.m., Oct. 26
|Registration at Finkle’s Building at 200 Kentucky Ave., Paducah
|Benefits Project Pomona https://halloweenpubcrawl.ticketspice.com/halloween-pub-crawl
|Howl-O-Ween "Who Dun It?"
|Friends of Land Between the Lakes
|11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oct. 26
|LBL Woodlands Nature Station, 3146 Silver Trail Road, Cadiz
|https://www.landbetweenthelakes.us/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Howl-O-Ween-2019.pdf
|Monster Mash 5K Bash Fun Run and 1K Walk
|The Carson Center
|1:30 p.m. registration, 2:30 p.m. pet parade/costume contest, 3 p.m. race start for runners, 3:10 p.m. race start for walkers
|100 Kentucky Ave., Paducah
|https://thecarsoncenter.org/events/2nd-annual-monster-mash-5k-bash
|A Haunted School
|Morgan Elementary
|6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Oct. 26
|2200 South 28th St., Paducah
|https://www.facebook.com/Morgan-Elementary-School-Paducah-KY-774204169267425/
|Kuttawa Day
|City of Kuttawa
|10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Oct. 26
|82 Cedar St. Kuttawa, 42055
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2213729305403478/
|Monster Artist Day
|WKCTC Student Art and Design Club
|4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. Oct. 29
|West Kentucky Community and Technical College Kitchen's Cafe Courtyard
|https://www.facebook.com/events/434978277147340/
|Howl-loween Fest
|Kimberly's Precious Paws
|4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oct. 26
|3588 Lone Oak Road, Paducah
|270-534-5262
|Trunk-or-Treat
|House of Worship Ministry
|5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oct. 31
|Sedalia Dollar General, 3615 KY 94 East, Sedalia
|Harvest Re-Treat
|Amazing Grace Lutheran Church
|5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Oct. 31
|1601 Jefferson St., Paducah
|Trunk-or-Treat
|Grace United Methodist Church
|5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
|325 West Kentucky Drive, LaCenter
|Fall Festival
|First Christian Church of Paducah
|5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oct. 27
|415 Audubon Drive, Paducah
|https://www.facebook.com/events/461217964470739/
Illinois
|Event
|Host
|When
|Where
|More details
|Trunk or Treat
|Fort Massac State Park
|4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oct. 26
|1308 East 5th St., Metropolis
|https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/calendar/Pages/Fort-Massac-Trunk-or-Treat.aspx
|Trek n' Treat
|Giant City State Park
|2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Oct. 26
|235 Giant City Road, Makanda
|https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/Parks/Event/Pages/GiantCity.aspx
|Trunk or Treak
|Shawnee Worship Center
|6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Oct. 31
|Vienna City Park
|https://www.facebook.com/events/346866962526146/
|Haunted House
|Johnson County Elks
|6 p.m. - 10 p.m., Oct. 25 and 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Oct. 26
|302 West Main St., Vienna
|Cost is $6 per with or $5 with donation of non-perishable food item for the local food pantry
|Trunk or Treat
|Monken Toyota
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oct. 26
|100 South 45th Street, Mount Vernon
Missouri
|Event
|Host
|When
|Where
|More details
|Haunted Hall of Horror
|Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m., Oct. 25, 26 and Halloween night
|A.C. Brase Arena
|https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/parks/special_events/haunted_hall_of_horror
|Halloween Hoopla
|City of Cape Girardeau
|6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Oct. 25
|Shawnee Park Center
|https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/parks/special_events/halloween_hoopla
|Kids' Monster Bash
|Sikeston Parks and Recreation
|3 p.m. - 5 p.m., Oct. 27
|Clinton Building, 501 Campanella, St.
|https://www.sikeston.org/calendar.php
|Community Trunk or Treat
|Sikeston High School Student Council
|5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
|Sikeston High School Tennis Court Parking Lot
|https://business.sikeston.net/events/details/halloween-community-trunk-or-treat-2644
Tennessee
|Event
|Host
|When
|Where
|More details
|The Addams Family Musical
|Union City Masquerade Theatre
|7 p.m., Oct. 25, 26; 2 p.m., Oct. 27
|118 South 1st St., Union City
|https://www.facebook.com/masqueradetheatreuc/