pumpkins mgn

Halloween is right around the corner. We're putting together a list of Halloween and fall festival events going on this October in the Local 6 area. 

 If you would like to add your event to this list, email us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.

Kentucky

Event Host When Where More details
Fall Festival Concord United Methodist Church 5 p.m. - 7p.m., Oct. 27 5178 Hinkleville Road, Paducah https://www.concord.church/
Halloween Pub Crawl featuring "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Downtown Paducah Beginning at 7 p.m., Oct. 26 Registration at Finkle’s Building at 200 Kentucky Ave., Paducah Benefits Project Pomona https://halloweenpubcrawl.ticketspice.com/halloween-pub-crawl
Howl-O-Ween "Who Dun It?" Friends of Land Between the Lakes 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oct. 26 LBL Woodlands Nature Station, 3146 Silver Trail Road, Cadiz https://www.landbetweenthelakes.us/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Howl-O-Ween-2019.pdf
Monster Mash 5K Bash Fun Run and 1K Walk The Carson Center 1:30 p.m. registration, 2:30 p.m. pet parade/costume contest, 3 p.m. race start for runners, 3:10 p.m. race start for walkers 100 Kentucky Ave., Paducah https://thecarsoncenter.org/events/2nd-annual-monster-mash-5k-bash
A Haunted School Morgan Elementary 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Oct. 26 2200 South 28th St., Paducah https://www.facebook.com/Morgan-Elementary-School-Paducah-KY-774204169267425/
Kuttawa Day City of Kuttawa 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Oct. 26 82 Cedar St. Kuttawa, 42055 https://www.facebook.com/events/2213729305403478/
Monster Artist Day WKCTC Student Art and Design Club 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. Oct. 29 West Kentucky Community and Technical College Kitchen's Cafe Courtyard https://www.facebook.com/events/434978277147340/
Howl-loween Fest Kimberly's Precious Paws 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oct. 26 3588 Lone Oak Road, Paducah 270-534-5262
Trunk-or-Treat House of Worship Ministry 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oct. 31 Sedalia Dollar General, 3615 KY 94 East, Sedalia
Harvest Re-Treat Amazing Grace Lutheran Church 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Oct. 31 1601 Jefferson St., Paducah
Trunk-or-Treat Grace United Methodist Church 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31 325 West Kentucky Drive, LaCenter
Fall Festival First Christian Church of Paducah 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oct. 27 415 Audubon Drive, Paducah https://www.facebook.com/events/461217964470739/

Illinois

Event Host When Where More details
Trunk or Treat Fort Massac State Park 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oct. 26 1308 East 5th St., Metropolis https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/calendar/Pages/Fort-Massac-Trunk-or-Treat.aspx
Trek n' Treat Giant City State Park 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Oct. 26 235 Giant City Road, Makanda https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/Parks/Event/Pages/GiantCity.aspx
Trunk or Treak Shawnee Worship Center 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Oct. 31 Vienna City Park https://www.facebook.com/events/346866962526146/
Haunted House Johnson County Elks 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., Oct. 25 and 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Oct. 26 302 West Main St., Vienna Cost is $6 per with or $5 with donation of non-perishable food item for the local food pantry
Trunk or Treat Monken Toyota 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oct. 26 100 South 45th Street, Mount Vernon

Missouri

Event Host When Where More details
Haunted Hall of Horror Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation 7 p.m. - 11 p.m., Oct. 25, 26 and Halloween night A.C. Brase Arena https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/parks/special_events/haunted_hall_of_horror
Halloween Hoopla City of Cape Girardeau 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Oct. 25 Shawnee Park Center https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/parks/special_events/halloween_hoopla
Kids' Monster Bash Sikeston Parks and Recreation 3 p.m. - 5 p.m., Oct. 27 Clinton Building, 501 Campanella, St. https://www.sikeston.org/calendar.php
Community Trunk or Treat Sikeston High School Student Council 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31 Sikeston High School Tennis Court Parking Lot https://business.sikeston.net/events/details/halloween-community-trunk-or-treat-2644

Tennessee

Event Host When Where More details
The Addams Family Musical Union City Masquerade Theatre 7 p.m., Oct. 25, 26; 2 p.m., Oct. 27 118 South 1st St., Union City https://www.facebook.com/masqueradetheatreuc/

