|Fall Festival
|Concord United Methodist Church
|5 p.m. - 7p.m., Oct. 27
|5178 Hinkleville Road, Paducah
|https://www.concord.church/
|Halloween Pub Crawl featuring "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"
|Downtown Paducah
|Beginning at 7 p.m., Oct. 26
|Registration at Finkle’s Building at 200 Kentucky Ave., Paducah
|Benefits Project Pomona https://halloweenpubcrawl.ticketspice.com/halloween-pub-crawl
|Howl-O-Ween "Who Dun It?"
|Friends of Land Between the Lakes
|11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oct. 26
|LBL Woodlands Nature Station, 3146 Silver Trail Road, Cadiz
|https://www.landbetweenthelakes.us/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Howl-O-Ween-2019.pdf
|Monster Mash 5K Bash Fun Run and 1K Walk
|The Carson Center
|1:30 p.m. registration, 2:30 p.m. pet parade/costume contest, 3 p.m. race start for runners, 3:10 p.m. race start for walkers
|100 Kentucky Ave., Paducah
|https://thecarsoncenter.org/events/2nd-annual-monster-mash-5k-bash
|A Haunted School
|Morgan Elementary
|6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Oct. 26
|2200 South 28th St., Paducah
|https://www.facebook.com/Morgan-Elementary-School-Paducah-KY-774204169267425/
|Kuttawa Day
|City of Kuttawa
|10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Oct. 26
|82 Cedar St. Kuttawa, 42055
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2213729305403478/
|Monster Artist Day
|WKCTC Student Art and Design Club
|4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. Oct. 29
|West Kentucky Community and Technical College Kitchen's Cafe Courtyard
|https://www.facebook.com/events/434978277147340/
|Howl-loween Fest
|Kimberly's Precious Paws
|4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oct. 26
|3588 Lone Oak Road, Paducah
|270-534-5262
|Trunk-or-Treat
|House of Worship Ministry
|5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oct. 31
|Sedalia Dollar General, 3615 KY 94 East, Sedalia
|
|Harvest Re-Treat
|Amazing Grace Lutheran Church
|5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Oct. 31
|1601 Jefferson St., Paducah
|
|Trunk-or-Treat
|Grace United Methodist Church
|5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
|325 West Kentucky Drive, LaCenter
|
|Fall Festival
|First Christian Church of Paducah
|5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oct. 27
|415 Audubon Drive, Paducah
|https://www.facebook.com/events/461217964470739/
|MSU Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert
|Murray State University
|7:30. Oct. 31
|Lovett Auditorium Murray State Main Campus
|https://www.facebook.com/events/625770757828971/
|Trunk-or-Treat
|Royal Oaks Chevrolet Cadillac
|3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oct. 31
|3417 Park Avenue, Paducah
|https://www.facebook.com/events/255200798760027/