WEST KENTUCKY — The nation's pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is sparking conversations on COVID-19 vaccinations in general.
Some continue to urge getting a vaccine, while others remain hesitant.
Marshall County Health Department Director Billy Pitts said it is likely that more people will become hesitant about vaccines.
"That is definitely going to create a ripple effect. I think anyone would be naive to think that it wouldn't, especially for those who are on the fence," said Pitts. He hopes people will look at the numbers and realize that the odds of severe side effects are slim.
The pause on the single-dose vaccine is affecting pharmacies and health departments everywhere.
Pitts said he was disappointed to hear the news.
"We were, in fact, really depending on the Johnson & Johnson to be the vaccine (for) those that were having some hesitancy," said Pitts. "(That they) would be willing to take that one, just simply because it's just a one shot and you're done with it type of scenario, so this really rocks that boat."
The Marshall County Health Department had to cancel 75 Johnson & Johnson vaccinations this week because of the pause.
Pitts said he wants you to look at the facts.
The CDC is tracking how many of the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are going out.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is used the least. More than 6.8 million have had the vaccine so far. The pause is in place after just six reported blood clot cases. That equates to a 0.0000009 percent chance of the blood clots happening to an individual.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the odds of dying from COVID-19 in Kentucky is 1 in 558.
That's just one reason Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Brad Housman is urging you to get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
"We've certainly vaccinated a lot of people, but if we have that goal, if we're going to achieve the governor's goal, we've still got a long way to go," said Housman. "We've still got over a million folks that we need to get in for visits and get vaccinated so please consider it." Beshear recently said capacity restrictions would be lifted for many businesses once 2.5 million Kentuckians are vaccinated.
Health leaders are training on how to properly deal with the potentially vaccine-related blood clots, which require different treatment than other types of blood clots.
J&R Pharmacy in Marshall County also administers Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Pharmacist Blake Wiseman said they have canceled all of their appointments as well.
"Right now, we're just waiting on more guidance from the state, from the feds before moving forward," said Wiseman.
He has also received the vaccine, and encourages people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
"I feel very comfortable about it," said Wiseman.
The symptoms of the blood clot include severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath. If you have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and experience any of these symptoms, reach out to your doctor.