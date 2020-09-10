PADUCAH — The U.S. Census Bureau is in the last stretch of collecting 2020 census responses.
The September 30 deadline sparked a lawsuit to give the census bureau more time.
Roads, businesses, schools, and hospitals, the 2020 census plays a big role in funding for all of these things. Shawnna Rhine with the Southern Seven Health Department said in the 2020 census, the region lost $12.5 million in funding because of low census response.
"Imagine what that money could have been used for when it came to floodings, when it came to dealing with things such as COVID-19," Rhine said. "We rely on that. So people need to realize that when you don't complete your census, you're under cutting not just yourself but your entire region."
Rhine said the pandemic slowed down the amount of door-to-door census taking. She said that's what the rural regions without internet access rely on. So they're finding other ways to reach people.
"It puts us in a stretch mode, in making sure we get that money because the agencies in our part of the state including our hospitals and our schools," Rhine said. "They're already stretched about as thin as they can be."
Rhine said they will be holding community outreach events where people can fill out the census online. Census Center Media Specialist June Iljana said other local communities are using social media to push this last stretch of census responses.
"I encourage everyone whose already completed the census to make sure that their friends and neighbors know how important it is as well," Iljana said. "I like to say that we are all counting on each other to respond to the census."
Rhine said if you want your community to improve, fill out your census.
In Hardin County, there'll be a census outreach event at Bob's food Mark Friday September 11. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be an event in Union County on September 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lastly, on September 25 there will be an event at the Golconda Food Mart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.