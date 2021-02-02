GRAVES COUNTY, KY — West Kentucky counties are still trying to work out their COVID-19 vaccination plans. Meanwhile, minorities and seniors are dealing with barriers to access the vaccine.
People ages 70 and up are supposed to be next in line to be vaccinated. Graves County Senior Center Director Charlotte Rodgers said they're anxiously waiting.
"They're just kind of lonesome," Rodgers said. "And they'll be happy whenever things get back to normal."
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said transportation will be a big barrier for vaccinating them, and for minority populations, if a regional vaccination center is the only option. Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced two regional vaccine centers will be created in west Kentucky, but both will be in Paducah. Trust in the vaccine is also an issue among minority groups.
"Disparities, whether they have have transportation issues," Coplen said. "Or in some situations where there's a language barrier. We've created plans to put in place to help us get over all those different barriers."
Vaccines could be administered via the health department's mobile medical unit in neighborhoods where people lack transportation. Fulton Transit is also willing to take people to the health department for vaccinations.
"This is the room where the health department is set up to vaccinate people," Coplen said. "But the room is empty, because there are no more available doses to finish the vaccination process."
Coplen hopes the health department can receive more vaccines and administer them.
Noel said the health department has already sent a request to the state to keep the vaccination site at the health department. He said more than 2,500 seniors are on the vaccine waiting list.
Speaking during a briefing Monday, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray is managing the state's regional vaccination center program. Currently, the state has 34 vaccine locations, including four regional centers. The regional centers are at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Baptist Health Paducah and the Mercy Health Paducah Medical Pavilion and at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Gray said the project will eventually create more high-capacity sites like the horse park site, more hospital and health department sites and eventually allow pharmacies to administer vaccines.
To see the map of existing vaccine sites in Kentucky, visit govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.