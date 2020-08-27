PADUCAH — Schools are gearing up for the start of classes for the year. Some will return virtually, while others will have students physically in the classroom. A harsh reality of returning with in-person instruction is potentially spreading COVID-19. Kent Koster, public health director at the Purchase District Health Department, said parents will need to monitor their child's health.
"Before they send their child to school, that they're well. They need to make sure that they're not showing any signs or symptoms, or have any temperature of 100.4," Koster said.
Graves County has reported 630 COVID-19 cases total, as of Wednesday afternoon. Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said keeping students healthy throughout the year will also keep their families healthy.
"That's why we want somebody who is sick to be isolated, and we want people who have been close contact with them over a good period of time who are at high risk of catching the virus, we want them to be quarantined," Coplen said. "So that if they do, they're not shedding that virus to others."
Paducah and McCracken County schools are set to return in-person, so Koster is taking steps to bring in more staff members.
"For a potential of an increase in the number of positive cases in school systems once they reopen," Koster said. "We have added more disease investigators and contact tracers to our staff, in order to be able to handle the additional volume."
The Purchase District Health Department is adding nine new contact tracers, with the Graves County Health Department adding six. Graves County and Mayfield Independent schools started the year with full in-person instruction on Wednesday. Paducah Public Schools will start their hybrid in-person model on Thursday, after beginning the year virtually on Monday. McCracken County Schools returned virtually on Monday and will transition into a hybrid in-person model on Aug. 31.