WEST KENTUCKY — Gas prices, inflation, COVID-related anxiety and even natural disasters like the tornadoes that hit the Local 6 area in December: These are all things that keep patients from going to the hospital for life-saving screenings or treatments.
But hospitals are reaching out to help.
Local 6 discovered some foundations offer gas and gift cards, while others work hard to make sure care stays close to home.
We heard from multiple hospitals and a cancer patient who is so thankful to Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital for reaching out to her before she even asked for help.
"Initially I found the lump just during a self-examination," says Rebekah Clark. "My husband was a truck driver. I was out on the road with him at the time."
Clark was 45 years old, newly married and “living the life,” she says, out on the road with her husband, until a cancer diagnosis turned her world upside down.
"We didn't know what we were going to do," she says. "We didn't have insurance, because we were self-employed."
She says life did a 180, and they decided to find a place to land close to family in West Kentucky near Mayfield. Of course, they also wanted to be closer to her care team at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. However, she says, with gas prices so high, making it there still proved to be difficult.
"We are a one-car family," she says. "My husband now works in Mayfield, and of course being a one-car family he has to take time off work to bring me to my doctor’s appointments. Then extra trips back and forth to Paducah, back and forth to Mayfield."
She says she was in the middle of treatment when her team brought her quite a surprised.
"Of course, here I am and I have my frozen head cap on, and she comes in and just brings me gas and grocery money,” says Clark. “One less thing I have to worry about!"
John Montville is the executive director of oncology at Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital. He says they want to remove all obstacles that would prevent a patient from getting to care. He says, in light of inflation and other issues, the need has been great lately.
"We are very lucky here that we already have a very strong financial navigation program," says Montville. "We have two oncology navigators and that’s all they do is help patients with various aspects of financial toxicity.
"That is everything from co-pay assistance to drug assistance and other help. We actually had funds left over from a program originally funded by the American Cancer Society to help folks from the December tornadoes and as a group, as a committee. We wondered what else we could do to help our patients. With those funds, it turned into a partnership between the American Cancer Society and Five Star who donated gas cards and also our Mercy Health Hospital Foundation."
Montville says thanks to the gas cards and other assistance made available through the financial navigation programs, grants, private donations, and other partnerships with nonprofits they, want to make sure patients like Clark never miss a screening or treatment.
"That's often the difference between surviving a diagnosis and not surviving," he says. "We want to take away the burdens."
Meanwhile, Clark says, if your team doesn't reach out to you, don't be afraid to ask for help.
"Don't be afraid to ask for help or say that you are struggling," says Clark. "There are so many programs to help you."
Baptist Health Paducah provides assistance through the hospital’s Your Fight Fund. It provides gas cards and much more.
"Since 1953, part of our faith-based mission calls us to serve our community, which we do every day, we're able to provide assistance through the hospital's Your Fight Fund. That not only provides gas cards for transportation, but also provides assistance for a variety of needs in order to help our patients in their fight against cancer," Oncology and Imaging Services Executive Director Mike Tutor says. "We have seen an increased need for assistance due to recent events. Baptist Health Paducah is the only hospital in Paducah that provides radiation therapy to patients. Most radiation therapies require daily treatments Monday through Friday that could last up to several weeks. Some of these patients travel 50 plus miles for this service."
Baptist Health Paducah also offered this insight into how assistance is offered to cancer patients:
We have a dedicated oncology social worker who meets with cancer patients to identify any needs, barriers or stressors the patient may have.
Patients fill out an intake form that allows the social worker to drill down any specific needs for assistance.
For those who qualify for assistance, we have funds available through our employee-established Your Fight Fund. This fund was established to help meet the needs of local cancer patients.
To find out more information about The Your Fight Fund, call 270.554.6524.
Meanwhile Murray-Calloway County Hospital also has programs for patients.
The American Cancer Society provided Murray-Calloway County with a $2,500 grant to help with tornado victims that needed help with transportation and other necessities. The grant was extended to now include gas cards for those patients needing assistance for their cancer care regardless of whether they were impacted by the tornado or not.
Murray-Calloway County's Foundation also has a Cancer Patient Fund that supports patients undergoing cancer care with their transportation needs or other support as determined.
The hospital is also one that is working to bring care closer to patients to meet them where they are. A new Regional Cancer Center will soon bring care teams under one roof for patients.
Meanwhile, at Crittenden Community Hospital, CEO Shawn Bright tells Local 6 they hold clinics on site to bring care closer to patients. They are also coordinating with Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital to try and keep oncology access local. They do offer some financial assistance to help patients with transportation as well.