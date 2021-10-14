PADUCAH — The COVID-19 pandemic caused many women to fall behind on their yearly mammograms in 2020. This October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local hospitals say things are different.
Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah each said the number of mammograms performed has gone up over the past few months.
The pink signs in front of Baptist Health Paducah's Cancer Center are more than decoration. They represent the fight against breast cancer. Not just the month of October but every month. Yearly mammograms play a major role in that fight. Mindy Cartwright, a mammographer for Baptist Health Paducah, said the purpose of mammograms is early detection.
"Being able to detect those cancers before a patient can feel it. In order to do that, it's getting those mammograms every year, regardless if you're having a problem or not. It's all about finding something in the early stages," said Cartwright.
Baptist Health Paducah noticed a significant decrease in women getting mammograms during the pandemic. Those numbers have increased since June. It's no different at Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital.
Before the pandemic, Mercy Health was averaging about 500 mammograms a month. That dropped 20% at the beginning of the pandemic. Now, Mercy Health’s number of monthly mammograms is up 29%. John Jacobs, director of imaging at Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital, said the hospital has worked hard to get those numbers back up.
"What we did was we called them and said look we really need you to get in for these. It's very important to your health and wellbeing. Also, to reassure those patients we're taking all the precautions to keep them safe while they're here. Once we did that, we really saw an increase of about 29 percent over what we had pre-pandemic," said Jacobs.
Jacobs understand scheduling mammograms can be scary, whether it's the fear of COVID-19 or the mammogram itself. He wants to reassure patients that he and other personnel are taking all the precautions they can when patients come to their office.
Lundberg Medical Imaging also experienced that trend in mammograms. They saw a big drop last year. For mammogram tech Lisa Riley, it's personal. Like many women, she put off her mammogram.
"I put it off another year. So, when I had my mammogram done, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was already in my lymph node," said Riley.
As a breast cancer survivor, she hopes women will take the time to schedule their yearly appointment with their doctor — even if they don't have common risk factors.
"I didn't have any risk factors other than I'm a woman, which is sadly the biggest risk factor. If you're a woman, you have a 1 in 8 chance of getting breast cancer in your lifetime," said Riley.
Riley hopes her story will remind people the importance of scheduling yearly mammograms. If you've put off your yearly mammogram, make sure to call your doctor and schedule an appointment as soon as possible.