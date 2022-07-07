PADUCAH — As the heat intensifies, local hospitals are treating patients for heat-related illnesses. It started two weeks ago, when we saw our first heatwave.
There was a bit of a break in the heat, but extreme temperatures are back and hospitals are gearing up again for more patients.
Doctors say the best way to manage is getting inside somewhere cool.
In just the past week, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital has seen eight cases of heat-related illnesses.
At Baptist Health Paducah, one doctor has treated 10 to 15 patients herself.
They're expecting it to get worse.
Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke: Emergency Room Medical Director Dr. Allison Rains says they've seen it all at Baptist Health Paducah.
“We've seen all patients of all ages come in with heat-related illnesses, but especially the elderly. Their body just doesn't do as good of a job of cooling as younger people's bodies do,” says Rains.
The cooling center at the Salvation Army was experiencing a lull when temperatures were lower. Corps Leader Lt. David Donegan says traffic has picked back up since then.
“Here comes the heat back. So this morning, we had several people come through that were on bicycles, and they got a drink of water, a bottle of water, some snacks, hung out for a minute and then left,” Donegan says.
There, they have access to other amenities, like fans to take home, the food pantry and the gym.
But what about people who can't get to the center?
Donegan says they're working on a solution.
“We're hoping to get our canteen ready so that we can go out with a refrigerated truck and go out and make deliveries. So, to kind of maybe answer your question, maybe we can't get them here, but we can bring things to them,” says Donegan.
But if you can’t make it to a cool place and you're stuck in the heat, be cautious.
If you start feeling abnormal, Rains says it’s best to stop by the ER, even if you're unsure if anything's wrong.
“If it's just kind of cramping, we can usually treat that here in the ER with IV fluids and active cooling measures. It depends on how far along in the heat-related illness you are. So, the sooner you come, the better,” Rains says.
Further progression in your illness could mean an extended stay in the hospital.
Both Salvation Army locations have cooling centers available during the day.
It's open to everyone, from the elderly, to people experiencing homelessness, to families looking for a cool place to hang out for the day.
The hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and you're more than welcome to stay all day.
You can also get a fan from the Beat the Heat campaign through the Salvation Army. For more information, call their number at 270-366-4450.