Kentucky is working with partners to expand drive-thru testing throughout the commonwealth. Drive-thru testing is now open at these locations to all Kentuckians who would like a COVID-19 test:
Calloway County
- Murray-Calloway County Hospital
- 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY
- Monday - Friday
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Open to first responders, health workers, and anyone with symptoms.
- Call to register
- 270-753-0704
Christian County
- Kentucky Department for Public Health and Christian County Health Department
- Tie Breaker Park, 4400 Lafayette Road, Hopkinsville, KY
- Monday - Friday
- 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Open to everyone. Registration on site.
Trigg County
- Trigg County Primary Care Clinic
- 214 Main Street, Cadiz, KY
- Monday - Friday
- 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Open to everyone over the age of 5 months.
- Registration on site.