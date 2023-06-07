MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — "Lock it or lose it,” local law enforcement agencies are warning after a recent uptick in car break-ins. Money was taken, along with other items, such as iPads. Most concerningly, several weapons were stolen.
Marshall County has seen about 20 break-ins in the past two days. McCracken and Livingston counties had several break-ins last week and over the weekend. In late May, Graves County had 10 car break-ins. Most of those cases were crimes of opportunity. In many cases, car doors were left unlocked with valuables inside.
"It was open, and all this was strung out." says Alan Gray.
Gray's car was broken into early Monday morning. His other vehicle was too. Both were unlocked.
"There's nothing in here to take, but it's definitely really weird knowing that someone went in there to look." he says.
And he wasn't the only person hit in the McKenzi Park subdivision he's called home for the past six years. "I travel a ton for work. They watch our home,” he says, pointing to a neighbor’s house. “You know the — he is a pastor down the road. We watch his home. We all kind of watch each other. We know each other well," he says.
That’s why he says locking his car door wasn't always a priority — but it is now.
"It wasn't tragic for us, but at the same time it could have been," he says.
Leaving valuable items in your car and in plain sight can lead to someone breaking in. Leaving your door unlocked can make that easier. Law enforcement leaders say everyone should take the proper precautions, regardless of where they live.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Detective Samantha Mighell says locking your door should be a habit.
"You know, we live in a small community. We feel safe. We hope they do and that people just don't think that it’s going to happen to them," she says.
Mighell gets how simple it sounds.
"To take your purse in, to take your valuables in. Lock that door when you get out or just hit the key fob. Lock that door, and you know it would've prevented a lot a lot of these things from happening," says Mighell.
From now on, Gray plans to do all of those things. He's encouraging his neighbors to as well.
"We had talked last night. A lot of security coming to McKinzi Park subdivision," says Gray.
Mighell says the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is working with other agencies to find those responsible.
Authorities ask folks to call their local law enforcement agency if they have information about these crimes or if they were victims of a break-in.