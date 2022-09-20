WASHINGTON — Inland waterways are a major economic driver in Paducah and McCracken County that creates thousands of jobs.
During its annual D.C. Fly-In, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is discussing the economic success of our waterways at the federal level.
The chamber's annual visit involves a host of projects and initiatives at the local level that need federal support.
The group is made up of 65 people, including business leaders, elected officials and others.
We’re with them at the capitol, joining the group in a number of high level meetings.
Inland waterways are an incredible part of our economy in western Kentucky, and one that was discussed during a small break-out session earlier Monday.
Waterways Council Inc. is a national public policy group that advocates for modern, reliable waterway transportation. That includes the lock and dam infrastructure.
“It’s really the epicenter of the inland waterways system right there in Paducah,” says Deb Calhoun, senior vice president of Waterways Council Inc.
Calhoun joined a small group meeting Monday aimed at continuing to advocate support of the industry.
“It’s where the confluence of the rivers comes together. It’s a community builder that the inland waterways system (is),” Calhoun says. “Paducah is there because of the river system, and we need to make sure that the lock and dam infrastructure is reliable for today’s shippers and operators, and is available in the future as well.”
On tap tomorrow: face to face meetings with U.S. Rep. James Comer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Sen. Rand Paul.