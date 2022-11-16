CAIRO, IL — A local leader is fighting for the housing rights of tenants in an apartment complex in Cairo, Illinois.
More than 60 people are expected to be evicted from the Connell F. Smith housing facility.
This, as the Department of Housing and Urban Development ordered a study about possible earthquake activity in the region.
Phillip Porter Jr. has been living in the Connell F. Smith housing facility for about three years.
He's nervous about having to move out of the government housing system and figure out his next steps quickly.
"Kind of hectic, crazy," said Porter. "It was a surprise that, you know, just hoping we have enough time to figure out, you know, the moving situation and everything, 'cause, like I said, it caught everybody off guard."
Right now, Alexander County State's Attorney Erik Zachary Gowin says he's doing what he can for people like Porter, including weighing in further legal action would help.
He continues to reach out to elected officials who may be able to influence HUD's approach to the situation.
"We're going to keep working for these residents and for the citizens of our county until the bitter end," said Gowin. "And we're going to try to keep working for that good, positive outcome and try to keep them safe, and also try to keep them in the county."
Gowin says these efforts are not in vain.
Meanwhile, tenants like Porter don't know what to do.
"Just wondering what's going to come next," Porter says. "The way they're going to handle everything. They said they are."
A resident board meeting was supposed to happen on Tuesday, Nov. 15. However, it was rescheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Shumaker building conference room in Cairo, Illinois.
We asked why the meeting was rescheduled, but we weren't given an answer.