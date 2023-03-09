PADUCAH — Wednesday, millions of people are celebrating International Women's Day, taking the opportunity to recognize women and all they do. That includes women in the Local 6 area.
"I am proud to be a woman in the position that I'm in. I was proud to be a female high school history teacher," Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan says.
O'Nan's journey as Mayfield’s mayor has been anything but easy.
"I was mayor for one year, then COVID hit, and then after 2020 then here came the tornado in December 2021,” she says. “It’s such an honor to be in this position as Mayfield rebuilds."
She says she is proud to be a woman in that role. She was there to greet President Joe Biden when he visited Mayfield after the tornado, and she’s been in communication with Gov. Andy Beshear and other state leaders, as well as her neighbors directly impacted by storm.
"Nowhere do they train you to be a mayor after a tornado,” O’Nan says. “I was never afraid to do what had to be done, and I'm still not."
A major goal for O’Nan is to motivate the young women who will come after her.
"I hope they haven't been instilled with ‘Even though you are a girl, you can do this, because I think that's damaging sometimes, ‘even though you’re a girl.’ Just because you're a person you can do this," she says.
Britney Hargrove feels the same way. Wednesday, she celebrated International Women's Day at a Women in Business Luncheon in Calvert City. She is the director of the Parks and Recreation Department in Marshall County, where she grew up.
"It's an amazing thing to kind of come full circle and be in a position to be able to give back to a community that I feel like has fed so much into me" says Hargrove.
She also believes motivating and acknowledging those looking up to her is important, because it worked for her.
"The more you remind yourself of those positive things, the more that will start to become a part of who you are," she says.
O'Nan says she is proud of the opportunities that young girls have today.
"The world is at their feet, and I'm so thankful that they are growing up in an era and will became adults in a time where women are appreciated by what they bring to the table — as a human being, not just as a woman," she says.