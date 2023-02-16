PADUCAH — A major step forward in the fight against overdose deaths. Wednesday, advisors for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed over-the-counter sales of Narcan, the overdose reversal drug.
If approved by the full FDA, people could more easily buy Narcan without a prescription or without a pharmacist's recommendation.
Local leaders say wider availability of Narcan, also known by the generic name naloxone, to the public could save lives.
There were 2,250 overdose deaths in Kentucky in 2021.
However, Turning Point Recovery Community Center Director Brandon Fitch says there was a 43% reduction of deaths from overdoses in McCracken County alone because of Narcan.
Inside a simple white box is a medication that may save the life of someone you know.
Fitch says Narcan is essential.
"If a person is experiencing an overdose due to fentanyl or an opioid use, it can bring them back, revive them and give them another chance to seek recovery," Fitch says.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman says using Narcan is like a double-edged sword, but saving lives is key. "It's unfortunate that it needs to be used, but we're very fortunate that we have it, and our deputies have used it to save quite a few lives," Norman says.
Some say Narcan doesn't solve the entire issue. Zachariah is with Narcotics Anonymous. He didn't want to disclose his last name or show his face, but he says Narcan is just a temporary solution.
"Narcan will just reverse the effects of overdose," Zachariah says. "It won't help with anyone struggling with addiction. It's a momentary fix to a long-term problem."
But Fitch says availability is necessary.
"There are already so many barriers and stigma involved when seeking and asking for help," Fitch says. "Having to get a prescription shouldn't be one of them. This stuff saves lives — bottom line."
In Kentucky, the Good Samaritan Law protects people from prosecution when they report a drug overdose.
The FDA is expected to make its final decision on whether it will follow the panel's endorsement by March 29.
In McCracken County, you can get Narcan free at the McCracken County Courthouse, the Purchase District Public Health Department and the McCracken County Public Library.