MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Local leaders are frustrated with how COVID-19 vaccine distribution is being handled.
City and county leaders talked with the Purchase District Health Department over an unofficial Zoom call on Tuesday.
They discussed what the distribution plan looks like for the Purchase Area of west Kentucky.
The Purchase District Health Department has a plan on its website for COVID-19 vaccinations. Paducah Mayor George Bray and other local leaders said shortages of the vaccines on a federal level are trickling down to the local level.
"Everybody needs to realize that you put out a plan today and it's out of date tomorrow, because everything is in flux, so everything is in free flow, and things change on a daily, everything," said Bray. "It's a daily effort on all of our part to make sure that we're doing everything we can to get people vaccinated and to communicate that to people, so they know what's going on."
Bray attended the unofficial meeting, contributing to updates about the vaccine rollout plans. Bray spoke with Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, who has been appointed the manager of Kentucky's project to create regional vaccination hubs across the state in partnership with Kroger. Bray said Gray assured him that west Kentucky counties will get their vaccines. He did not say when.
"He's somebody in the future that maybe we could ask to sit in on one of our meetings, and you know, ask him to provide more detailed information," said Bray.
Elected leaders have been receiving numerous calls from people upset with how to register for the vaccine.
Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin asked several questions that he needs answered by the state.
"I think what's happening is a lot of communities like us over here on the river counties are just trying to figure out what to do if we do have an increase in vaccinations available. What do we do?" asked Martin. "How do we handle that? Because our four counties know that if we had a doubling or tripling vaccination, we'd have a hard time getting it into people's arms."
The group gave updates, asked questions, and discussed shared frustrations about the vaccine shortage.
One of the updates involved Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster said the hospital is not scheduling any more patients until they can confirm another shipment of vaccines.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said he was growing impatient with the lack of vaccines and reiterated the importance of getting vaccines to people in the area. He discussed the idea of creating mass vaccination sites in the county, saying he and other leaders have the resources available. Clymer said he and Bray already have three vaccine sites in mind.
"I'm not criticizing you. I understand you're down here, and you've got to follow all that stuff. I don't," said Clymer to Koster. "I can go ahead, and these other gentlemen, I'm sure we fall under the same requirements, so all of the bureaucratic bull----, stuff, but we're elected to run our communities, and this stuff doesn't float."
Carlisle County Judge Executive Greg Terry echoed the same position.
"I've got all kinds of volunteers who would come. We just need the OK and those places set up is all I think we need to do," said Terry. "If we get the vaccine, we're ready."
Koster said it not easy to create a mass vaccination.
"I mean, the vaccine is something that has to be accounted for. I mean, there's the storage of it, the transport of it, and then who can administer it, you know, they all have to be registered through the state," said Koster.
Everyone said they want to do what is best for their county, getting people the vaccines as soon as possible.
The call concluded with Koster asking each county leader to send him an email by Wednesday with their ideal mass vaccination sites.
Koster said his department will conduct more research on mass vaccinations and speak with state leaders about the idea.
Bray and Clymer said they will continue to meet with state leaders to get things going.
"We will be meeting with the state and health department, on a daily, a very regular basis to see where they are. We will be advocating at the state level for more vaccines," said Bray.
The meeting included Ballard County Judge-Executive Todd Cooper, Hickman Judge-Executive Kenny Wilson, and Purchase District Health Department Inspector Joel Barrett.
Watch the entire Zoom meeting: