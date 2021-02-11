PADUCAH — A public servant, attorney, and leader has died. Albert Jones passed away Wednesday at the age of 91 from natural causes.
A giant and mentor in the Paducah and western Kentucky legal community, Jones forged a path and lived a life like few people have in the world. Former colleagues and friends are remembering his achievements and impact on the community.
Those who never met the man certainly knew his name. Albert Jones became synonymous with the greater western Kentucky region. Born in 1929, Jones was the son of a Greek immigrant and was raised in Paducah.
For local attorney Mark Bryant, Jones was more than a blood relative. Jones mentored Bryant and guided him through his own career.
"I can never remember a day where Albert Jones hadn't been in my life. I mean, I was around Albert from the day I was born, but when I got out of law school, I was with him constantly," Bryant said.
Before earning his law degree at the University of Kentucky, Jones was a star athlete at Paducah Tilghman High School.
"He was a track star at the high school," Bryant said. "They won the state championship that year, and he was the anchor on the relay team that won the state championship. And that record stood for many years."
Track wasn't the only high school sport where Jones excelled. He was also a football player and an All-American, which lead to a scholarship offer from Bear Bryant at UK.
"And he went up and met with Bear Bryant, checked out the practice and decided he'd rather be a lawyer than get his brains beat out playing football," Bryant laughed.
Jones' storied career began in earnest after serving in the Korean conflict when he was a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He was based in Las Vegas, Nevada, to investigate mob activity.
"Albert was out there working with the mob, wore a gray suit every day and a gray hat and followed mobsters around in Las Vegas and reported it back. And finally, after doing that for two or three years, he came home because he always loved Paducah," Bryant said.
Upon his return to western Kentucky, Jones ran for and won the race for McCracken County commonwealth's attorney. He served in that position from 1964 to 1977. Bryant was hired as Jones' first full-time assistant.
"Albert, he was always saying stuff like 'You know if you don't.' He'd give me a file and say, 'If we don't get more evidence in this case, you're going to have to try it.'"
During the Jimmy Carter administration, Jones was appointed as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, a position he served in from 1977 to 1981. The job required him and his wife to move from Paducah to Louisville.
"So, Albert and Lou moved to Louisville, and he's the only U.S. Attorney I've ever heard of that lived in an Airstream motor home for more than a year, because he wanted to be sure he liked living in Louisville enough to buy a house, and he finally did buy a house," Bryant said.
Several years later, he returned to Paducah and started another new chapter in his life.
"There was never any moss under Albert's feet. He decided he wanted to help people some more," Bryant said. Jones ran for and won a seat in the Kentucky General Assembly, and served from 1986 to 1991.
"I had a lot of friends that were in the General Assembly at the time, and they told me they always liked voting however Albert voted, because was the only legislator they knew that read all the bills," Bryant said.
After a stint serving in Frankfort, Jones returned to Paducah to practice law, but ultimately decided to run for mayor against two-term incumbent Gerry Montgomery. He defeated her, and served as mayor from 1996 to 2000. His accomplishments in office centered around trying to attract new business, economic development, and seek out higher paying jobs. He also was responsible for reinstating a Veterans Day parade.
In August 2012 the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance renaming Henry Clay Park as Albert Jones Park.
"Right across from my office building, and I walk to the courthouse from my office building. And there's this historical monument about Irvin Cobb and a judge named Old Judge Priest that was some character that Irvin Cobb wrote about all the time. And the last comment on that historical marker is Judge Priest: 'He was a man.' And every time I've read that, I thought about Albert, because Albert Jones was a hell of a man, and he will be missed in our community," Bryant said.
Friends and former coworkers remember Jones as always being a no nonsense, clear, and to-the-point individual who always had a story to tell and loved people.
"He worked hard. People loved him and he loved people. He's made a big difference in our community. He had lots and lots of friends and he will be missed," Bryant exclaimed.
Albert Jones: an example of a life well lived.
In the video below, Attorney Mark Bryant shares his memories of Albert Jones.