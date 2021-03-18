MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Millions of Americans are at risk of not receiving their $1,400 stimulus checks.
COVID-19 stimulus payments are landing in some American's bank accounts, because the Internal Revenue Service has their banking information to send them direct deposits.
For people for whom the IRS doesn't have direct deposit information, the IRS says it will take a few weeks for their money to reach them. That typically applies to non-filers, who are people who make too little to file income tax or are not required to by law.
"Non-filers are not in the system, basically, so they would not automatically get that," said Sarah McGowan, the interim library director at the McCracken County Public Library. "So that is a really large population here in our community."
Some non-filers the library staff members are seeing include seniors, homeless people, low-income people and those getting out of jail.
A section in the library is set up for people to contact the IRS by computer, to get more information on how they can receive their current or previous relief payments.
"Those who have the most trouble accessing that are those who need it the most, and we just felt really, really strongly on our team that it was money that people are owed and money they needed to live," McGowan said.
When the first $1,200 stimulus checks went out in 2020, the IRS said 9 million non-filers didn't contact the IRS to get their money.
Those individuals are still eligible to receive back pay on both the $1,200 check and the $600 check that were sent out last year. Those who didn't receive a payment or didn't receive the full amounts are eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit. They must file a 2020 tax return. To find out how, visit the IRS's website at the McCracken County Public Library or anywhere you can access the internet.
The McCracken County Public Library is also hosting an AARP tax-aid clinic. The library does not make appointments directly, but you can call 270-883-2315 to schedule an appointment. Appointments for the tax-aid clinic can be made Wednesdays and Fridays until tax season ends.