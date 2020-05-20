PADUCAH — Retail businesses in Kentucky are preparing for Wednesday's reopening with new guidelines. New safety precautions will be in place at Kentucky Oaks Mall.
The mall will see a lot more foot traffic than it has in a while. You'll see a hand sanitizing station when you walk through the doors.
A&A Boutique Assistant Manager Megan Morrow said she's glad she'll be able to see customers again. "We've really missed our interaction. It's just not the same when you're shopping online," Morrow said.
The store has spaced clothing racks 6 feet apart, and staff are doing more cleaning. The store is offering curbside pickup from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m, and it has changed its hours. It will now be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"We are going to be Lysoling, Cloroxing as much as we can," Morrow said. "We are going to be bleaching the floor every day with bleach and water, just trying to make sure our customers are safe."
At American Eagle, customers will not be allowed inside without a mask. But, they'll give you one and a pair of gloves. There's also a mat you can step on to clean the dirt off your shoes, and 6-feet social distancing markers on the floor.
If you don't buy the clothes you try on, the store will wait 24 hours and steam those items before putting them back on the racks. If you return clothes, they'll wait 72 hours and steam them before placing them on the racks.
At Candy Craze, only eight people will be allowed inside at one time. One family will get a scoop at a time. Staff will sanitize the scoop immediately after use. A plexiglass shield is installed above the register.
Ashley Russell with the Mall said safety comes first.
"They see that our maintenance is constantly making the rounds, taking out the trash and sanitizing the play area or benches and stuff," Russell said. "And that's because we want to reassure them that their safety and their health is very important to us."
Not everything in the mall is opening back up just yet. The children's play area will stay closed until further notice.
Morrow said although there will be a lot of changes, she's ready to get back to some sense of normalcy.
Every day at noon, the mall will update its website with information on the stores that are open, their hours, and if they'll be participating in curbside pickup.
Kentucky Oaks Mall recommends everyone wear masks. They will be installing floor mats throughout the mall to remind people to stay six feet apart.