MAYFIELD, KY-- Nearly a month after a tornado swept through Mayfield, volunteers continue to help those in need. One volunteer, Micah Seavers, might be a familiar face. He's been filling up generators for the last couple of weeks and giving tornado victims heaters to stay warm.
"He's just a real good man. He's a God's man," says James Hurt.
Hurt is depending on a generator behind his house to keep warm. He says it's been a long few weeks.
"They haven't gotten my meter on yet from the storm. I'm on a list and the landlord said it would be a couple more weeks," says Hurt.
Thanks to Micah Seavers he has a reliable form of heat.
"I swing by and check on him every little bit to make sure he's got enough gas for his generator and kerosene. I don't want anybody getting cold," says Seavers.
His stop at Hurt's house is one of many Seavers will make for the day, but he doesn't like to take the credit. Seavers says he's in it for the long haul.
He'll continue to fill up tanks, and make friends, as long as it's needed.
"I tell people to walk up to a door with a smile and everybody will like you. You know you'll make people's day better. Everybody will be your friend if you give them a chance," says Seavers.
It's safe to say Seavers has made a friend for life.