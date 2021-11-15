MURRAY - On Saturday the Murray High School Tiger Band won the Bands of America Class A National Championship at the 2021 BOA Grand National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana.
In their Class A division the band received Outstanding Musical Performance and Outstanding General Effect.
Murray High School competed with bands representing Paris, Ky., Texas, Indiana, South Carolina, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.
Grand Nationals is an educational performance opportunity and a spectacular music and pageantry event. The focus is to create exciting and creative performances. 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A are classes represented at the America Grand National Championships, presented by Yamaha, America's premiere national marching band event.
The MISD congratulates the MHS Band on their national recognition and expresses thanks to the MISD faculty, administrators, alumni, parents, and community members for their unwavering support.