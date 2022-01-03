MAYFIELD, KY-- With temperatures expected to drop, two men are making it a goal to heat as many homes as possible in the Mayfield community. It all started by going door to door to identify the needs within neighborhoods.
"I don't care where you're from or what side of the street you live on. Nobody deserves to be cold," says Micah Seavers.
Some people have received generators and heaters from various organizations, but have no way to get refill them with gas or propane. That's where Micah Seavers and Buck Shelton come in.
"We went door to door and knocked on doors all across the city. We just asked people, what do you need? We've got a booklet full of needs," says Seavers.
They aren't stopping there. They leave their personal number on every propane tank and heather, and they encourage people to call if they need it refilled or have trouble using it.
"If you need it, you call me and ask me. We will help as best we can," says Seavers.
They're living proof that a small act of kindness can make a big difference.
"Well, we're neighbors. Neighbors take care of each other as long as it needs to take. Whether there's a tornado or not. We'll continue to do this until the need is not there," says Seavers and Shelton.
They're warming homes and warming hearts one heater at a time. Seavers and Shelton are doing this out of the goodness of their hearts with very little donations from the community. If you're in need of heat, or would like to donate, you can call them at 270-970-4107. They will do whatever they can to help.