PADUCAH — Are you ready to pull your weight for the McCracken County Special Olympics? Registration for the group's largest fundraiser is underway.
The annual Big Brown Truck Pull is set for Sept. 16 in the Heartland Church parking lot. That's where teams of 15 or less will compete to see who can pull a fully-loaded UPS 18-wheeler 12 feet the fastest.
Jeanna Keith has been a special education teacher for more than 30 years. She's a co-coordinator for the McCracken County Special Olympics. She's also a coach and mom of one of the organization's athletes.
She detailed the positive impact the group has on athletes and their families.
"So many of the parents have said, 'My son or my daughter didn't really get out in the community and do anything until he became a part of the McCracken County Special Olympics," she explained Tuesday.
She said parents are looking forward to seeing their children spend time with their peers, communicate, socialize and engage with people who are like them.
For Jeanna, the Special Olympics are a "family affair."
She, her husband, and her daughter all coach different teams in the organization, and her son has been an athlete since 2015.
She said she's his biggest cheerleader, and in track and field meets, she's probably the loudest one on the sidelines.
Matthew has participated in everything from track to bowling and basketball since he first signed up. He said he made long-lasting friends in that first year who he still likes to hang out with today. He likes that the Special Olympics gives him an opportunity to meet new people, too.
Jeanna said the organization tries to remove the barrier of cost for families of athletes wanting to participate.
"We pay for their hotels, we pay for their meals while they're there, uniforms, any equipment they need, " she said. "We take care of it all."
With about 100 athletes in McCracken County and surrounding counties, it's important for the group to have a good turnout at this year's truck pull.
Last year, they almost had to cancel due to lack of participation.
"The thing is that I do want them to come and donate, because it helps us get new uniforms; it helps us go to our state tournaments and regionals," Matthew says. Plus, as part of the Special Olympics team, he gets to participate in the truck pull, too.
Jeanna said each team can choose to have a Special Olympics athlete join them on their pull, bringing their total number of team members to 16.
The goal this year is to raise $30,000. Teams must raise $750 in order to participate in the pull. Each team has two chances to pull, and awards are given for fastest pull team in each category. Team members are also encouraged to dress in line with this year's theme, "Pullin' through the decades."
"Whether you were a flower child, fan of the Brat Pack, or born after the Beanie Baby craze! We want to see you show off the trends from your generation," the event website says.
Awards will be given based on costumes, pull times, and fundraising totals. Even if you aren't participating in the pull, you can cheer-on your favorite team or enjoy several other activities.