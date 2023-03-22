CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A disturbing video captured violence in the halls of a local school. A Calloway County Middle School student was knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched by a fellow student on Monday. The district confirmed, in a statement, that the incident is being investigated by the school resource officer.
Jennifer Larson, whose daughter is the student who was attacked, says last week a boy shoved her daughter into a locker. Larson says that led to what happened on Monday.
The video itself is only about 37 seconds long. In the beginning, you can see a girl in blue have a brief exchange with Larson's daughter, who is wearing yellow. Larson's daughter walks down the hallway as the girl in blue follows her. The next time we see Larson's daughter, she's on the ground. Then, the girl in blue begins to repeatedly hit Larson's daughter on the side. She continues punching Larson's daughter for about 20 seconds until the video cuts off. Larson says the entire incident has been mentally taxing on her eighth-grader.
"I am sad that I didn't press charges last week, because I don't think she would have the problems she's having now. So, just like today, I can't leave my kid by herself. It's taken a whole mental toll," Larson says. "So she's with us all the time. I just hope something good comes from this, because my child's broken now, so it's probably the most mentally broken she's been."
Larson says she's taken her daughter out of school for her wellbeing. As a parent, she feels more could've been done to protect her child.
"When I was told that they didn't think I had anything to worry about, and I was like, well, if that's the case. They were like 'We are almost certain that this will be the end of it. You won't have anything to worry about.' They should've had an extra eye on her for the following weeks, even if it's just a week or two," Larson says.
She also said there were some threatening texts sent to her daughter over the weekend. However, the district says it wasn't made aware of them. In the video, we aren't able to see any school staff members respond to the incident because it cuts off. Calloway County Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel tells us staff members were in the hallway when the incident happened.
"School staff was able to respond to the incident, was able to check on the student, and begin the investigation part of it," McKeel says.
McKeel says the district's investigation into what happened is still ongoing. Disciplinary action is handled on a case by case basis. Larson did attend the school board meeting on Monday, but she didn't speak. She tells Local 6 she plans to file a complaint with the school board and request the school's security video of the incident. Larson is also considering pressing charges on the girl who attacked her daughter.