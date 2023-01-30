PADUCAH - Music can impact you emotionally, socially, mentally and even intellectually.
Local music teachers say more people are taking lessons now compared to when the pandemic started.
Playing piano is growing to become more than just a passion for Sonya Thompson.
She works as as social worker and plays piano for her church on Sundays and now, she's using her enthusiasm for music to teach others.
"I'm still new to this, and I'm still getting my feel for how this will work but definitely 30 minutes, my youngest student is going to be five years old and so we're just seeing where it goes from here," said Thompson.
She missed the peak of the pandemic when many parents and students opted out of music classes to take precautions, like mask-wearing and social distancing.
Amy Allen, owner of Harmony Road Music School in Paducah, says the pandemic drastically shrunk the number of lessons she taught. She was down to a quarter of her normal number of students.
"Every time we thought we were going to have a larger number of classes and students, delta hit and then we had people to say, well we're going to wait again and then omicron hit and then we're going to wait, and then that kind of thing," said Allen.
Children's Music Workshop, a music education company, says schools with music programs have an estimated 90.2% graduation rate compared to schools with no music programs with 72.9%.
Allen says it's also key to reach older students, too.
"Now that we're trying as a community to bring things back musically to the people, and opportunities to build that environment yes parents are ready and children are ready to jump back in," said Allen.
Thompson says playing music with her own teacher encouraged her.
She's excited to share her talents.
"Music is a way to just influence someone's life for the better," said Thompson. "I didn't necessarily always want to take lessons but I stuck with it and I've been playing for my church ever since."
From classical and rock and roll to jazz and blues, both Thompson and Allen agree music is for any age.
Music has other practical benefits. The New England Board of Higher Education says students can have enhanced language capabilities, improved memory and strengthened hand-eye coordination once they start taking lessons.