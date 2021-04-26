PADUCAH-- The Paducah Fire Department tells Local 6 the fire that started in the apartment buildings downtown this week, likely stated in the area of an H-Vac unit in one of the apartments.
The unit is too damaged to test and prove that it's the exact cause. No one was injured.
Sarah Pascal had the wedding of her dreams at The 1857 Hotel.
"Yeah it was one of the happiest days," Pascal said. "Just having everybody you love there together. And just celebrating with Ryan is really special."
The next day, she didn't expect to start her marriage with their home destroyed by a fire.
"You know you think the start is going to be all happiness," Pascal said. "And just everything is going to be great and perfect. And then somethings thrown at you like this. You know, it's not something that you're prepared for."
Pascal saw the smoke at her apartment, from the nearby condo they were staying at and came home to find newly painted walls and appliances destroyed. The place where their marriage was supposed to begin, ablaze and filled with soot.
The kitchen area is where the most damaged happened with the ceilings and floors and almost everywhere completely destroyed. But their love and community support is what keeps them going.
"The love that we've gotten," Pascal said. " The messages, it just shows you how much people care about you. And that it takes a village. And we've got ours. And it warms your heart and it makes you realize that you can make it through."
They're still figuring out what items are lost and what can be saved. Pascal believes the loss and the challenges will only make their marriage stronger.
This is the Facebook fundraiser for the community to donate to help with some of the expenses of recovering from this incident.
The couple is currently staying at a hotel. They're also looking to find a new apartment.