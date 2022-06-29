MARION, KY — Volunteers are continuing to help with the water crisis in Marion, Kentucky. Now, one nonprofit is partnering with Marion to bring water to the city.
The Kentucky Dream Center is affiliated with Relevant Church in Paducah and is providing water to the city on a mass scale.
They're working specifically with Watersteps, one of their disaster relief partners.
Through this partnership, the center will distribute clean drinking water but also purify grey water for reuse. Grey water is wastewater from homes or office buildings from streams without fecal matter.
"Any resource we have right now has been beneficial and great so super excited about that, excited about all the volunteers that we've had helping," said Marion Mayor Jared Byford.
"We are very excited to be able to provide this relief to the city, to the community," said Christina Garrott, the Executive Director for the Kentucky Dream Center. "It's just what we do. We're here to help walk alongside our friends and our neighbors."
With the levee break in Lake George, organizations throughout the region are partnering with the city of Marion to help bring water to the community. But what exactly does that look like?
"Shower trailers and laundry trailers so that people can come and have a nice clean shower but also wash their clothes, which allows them to turn to conserve the water that they have at home," said Garrott.
Leaders say money for the Kentucky Dream Center is coming from donors and partnerships from throughout the country.
They hope to provide relief to those who need it most.
Marion, Kentucky, is also looking for more people to help.
If you'd like to volunteer to distribute water, you can call the city office for Marion. That's 270-965-2266.
The Kentucky Dream Center is also helping with the tornado relief efforts in Graves and Marshall Counties.