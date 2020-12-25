PADUCAH - With the economy still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 lock down, more Americans are depending on nonprofits and food banks for food this holiday season. On Thursday several local nonprofits and businesses in Paducah teamed up to make sure no one goes hungry this Christmas. It was all a part of a program called Season's Eatings from Project Pomona.
More than 25 hundred boxed meals and groceries were handed out at Paducah Beer Werks, Family Service Society, the McCracken County Library, and at Fresh Foodies Gourmet.
"A lot of people are struggling to get groceries and make ends meet," says Shelbie Sherwood.
Sherwood volunteered at Family Service Society, handing out meals. She says she can't think of a better way to spend Christmas Eve.
"I was once, that you know, needed all the help in the world and you know I found help through places like Family Service Society," says Sherwood, "I wanted to give back to the community that's given me so much."
Roger Mathis is one of the people that got a free meal. He says knowing he has something good to eat will definitely make his Christmas Merry.
"With the virus going on elderly people can't get out and take care of themselves," Mathis said, "I appreciate it, it's a world of help for the community here."
Sherwood says in a year of COVID-19, it's nice to share some joy and cheer during the holiday season.
"We've had COVID-19 that's kind of ruined everything and if I can make somebody's day better today, on Christmas Eve that's what I'm here to do, to give a smile behind the mask and just pass out food to people who may not have a way to get it today," says Sherwood.