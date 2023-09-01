PADUCAH ― Thursday was Overdose Awareness Day, and Turning Point Recovery Center and Four Rivers Behavioral Health hosted their third annual balloon release and remembrance ceremony at Noble Park to honor folks in the community who have died from overdoses.
The balloon release was held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Each purple balloon represented a life lost to overdose. Individuals and folks with organizations that help others battling addiction spoke during the event, including first responders and Teresa Manley, who lost her son, Jay, to drug overdose.
Organizers said the goal is to not only honor those who died but also encourage those struggling with drug addiction to get help.
"It's important that we honor them the best way we know how: by talking about the disease of addiction, fighting for the cause, and fighting for the solution," Turning Point Recovery Program Manager Brandon Fitch said.
Fitch sees the battle against addiction every day. He shared why events like Thursday’s ceremony are so important.
"Because we get to all come together to break down some stigma, have a conversation and talk about how we can grow as a community and how we can find resources and find the next step on a path to recovery," he said.
The event was held about a week before the opioid reversal drug Narcan will start being sold over the counter. Fitch said that’s a huge step toward more people getting access to the life-saving drug.
Kristie Friedrich is an advanced practitioner registered nurse at Baptist Health Urgent Care. She said Narcan is a versatile drug that everyone should have on hand. "When you think about finding somebody unresponsive, not breathing, blue around the lips, it takes approximately 10 minutes for an EMS and emergency medical system to get ambulance transport to that person to save them. It takes only four to six minutes for a person to die," she said.
"It's good for Lortab, good for Percocet and good for morphine. It's good for fentanyl," she said.
Turning Point Recovery has set up free Narcan stations across west Kentucky.
The purple stands are made from old newspaper boxes.
"You can keep them at home. You can keep them in your car in your first aid kit, just wherever you think you might need them in the event of an emergency," Fitch said.
Marshall Davis is a pharmacist and the owner of Davis Drugs. He said Narcan will be available soon at his pharmacy for those who want it for around $50.