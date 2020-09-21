PADUCAH — Time is running out to register to vote. That's why local groups like NAACP and the Divine Nine are working together to get people registered.
The two groups partnered on Sunday for a registration drive in Paducah.
Dancing, food, and registering voters. Pastor Raynarldo Henderson with Washington Street Baptist Church wants people in the community to come out and get involved in the election process.
"People have given their lives. People have sacrificed so much so that we can have the right to vote," Henderson said. "We just want to make sure people exercise their right to vote and know that their vote really does make a difference."
The event was drive-thru style, and NAACP members stopped by each car to ask people if they are registered to vote. People who went to the event told me they're registering to finally get their voice heard.
"We need people in office who will speak for the masses," Henderson said. "We need people in offices who will do things in the White House and every other house that will impact in a positive way, every body."
The church is also reaching out to the community through a back-to-school drive. They're giving away 255 backpacks to kids in the community.
Henderson hopes the drive will go beyond the registration, and take people to the polls on Election Day.
Click here to see how you can register to vote in this year's election.