PADUCAH — Starfish Orphan Ministry in Paducah will reopen to the public on Monday. The nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help serve families in need across the Local 6 area.
Joe Warren is a volunteer at Starfish Orphan Ministry. He's helped deliver beds to families in need for three years.
"To let them know that even though they're in the circumstances that they're in right now, God is still blessing them," Warren said. "And as he's blessing, he's also making provisions to make sure you get through to the next step."
He said volunteering is rewarding.
"When we come together and we use what we've got and use everything we've got to help not only ourselves, but to help others, if we did that on a daily basis, look what this world would be like," Warren said.
Director Laura Roberts said Starfish Orphan Ministry provides free clothes, toys, beds and fills other household needs for families.
"We want them to know that they've not been forgotten," Roberts said. "We want to love on them a little bit, and to give someone a bed for their child is a great way, you know, to love on them."
She said it's been difficult being closed. Now that the ministry is reopening, they will be doing more sanitizing, making sure people wear masks, giving out gloves and limiting the number of people allowed in at once — and they need volunteers to do that.
"If you have lots and lots of things coming in, and no one to do anything with it, it starts to pile up," Roberts said. "So, we have to get the volunteers before we can start helping people."
Helping Starfish Orphan Ministry is a community effort. If you buy a bed at America's Mattress, the business will give a bed to help a family in need.
Warren said the impact you'll make when you volunteer is priceless.
You can sign up to volunteer by calling Starfish Orphan Ministry at 270-519-7340.