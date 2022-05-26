PADUCAH - News of the Texas shooting in Uvalde rippled across the country.
That's left many parents anxious and concerned for their children.
Kim Lauderdale is the mom of a first grader.
She says the Texas shooting isn't going to prevent her from going to places with her child.
However, she wants to make sure her 7-year-old is safe.
"Heartbroken," said Lauderdale. "I was absolutely heartbroken and then the other side hit where I was – I don't want to be desensitized to the situations."
That's what Lauderdale felt when she first heard news of the incident.
But event amid fear, she says the event won't stop her and her son from living their lives.
"Like I feel safe at the park, I do, "said Lauderdale. "I feel safe going to the mall. I feel safe going to places with my child. But I also in the back of my mind know it could not be safe."
For parents who are concerned, Psychiatrist Laurie Ballew says the key is to look out for oneself.
"You have to rest, "said Ballew. "You have to eat. You have to be in tune with the good parts of life that make you feel good."
Ballew says it's also important to set boundaries when it comes to technology.
"And if we take care of those parts of ourselves, it will reduce anxiety," said Ballew. "If we take care of our mind then we're not watching that TV and that noise of the horrible thing that happened over and over again."
And for parents like Lauderdale, she says the community needs to move forward in both conversation and in unity.
"This is not a normal," said Lauderdale. "This should not be the norm around the country. This should be stopped."
Ballew also recommends getting together with other parents and school leaders, and have a safety plan for your school.
She says it's important to be proactive
When it comes to technology, Lauderdale says she has conversations with her son about what is real and what is not real, specifically when it comes to social media platforms.
She says parents have a responsibility to have those talks with their kids.