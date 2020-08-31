PADUCAH — Parents across the Local 6 area are adjusting as the new school year brings new changes because of COVID-19. Some local school districts are already seeing cases.
Lauren Chilton's two daughters were watching the ducks at Noble Park this weekend. Her oldest daughter will be starting school at Lone Oak Elementary this week. Her younger daughter will be starting preschool. Chilton said she chose the hybrid model that includes a combination of in-person and virtual learning.
"They're going to be wearing masks and things," Chilton said. "And they're going to taking, you know, the precautions they need to be taking. It helps me a lot with child care."
Jennifer Dodd's two sons have started in-person classes at Wingo Elementary. No COVID-19 cases so far. Dodd said she feels good about the precautions the school is taking.
She said if there are a lot of cases at the school, she'll have to reevaluate the situation.
"Just depends on the cases, how many there was and what the school was willing to change with the cases. That would be my concern," Dodd said. "I'd first start with, well, what are you wanting to change to fix that before I take my kids out of school."
Both parents said they want a sense of normalcy for their kids.
"I hope that everything goes really smoothly, honestly," Chilton said. "And they don't have to stop going to school. "
Local school districts including McCracken, Calloway, Mayfield, and Crittenden have seen cases among staff and students. The state is keeping track of all positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky school district.
You can visit the Kentucky Department for Public Health's website to keep track of those numbers.