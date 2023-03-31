TRIGG COUNTY, KY — There were no survivors after two Blackhawk helicopters from Fort Campbell crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, Wednesday night.
Army officials have been on the scene since late Wednesday night investigating the crash, which happened at 9:30 p.m.
Military commanders say the medical evacuation choppers were flown by crews using night-vision goggles at the time of the crash. It was part of a routine training mission.
Nine service members were killed in the crash — four in one chopper and five in the other. They were all members of the 101st Airborne Division. Only one of the soldiers killed has been named by the his family — Caleb Gore. The other names have not been released, as their families are being notified.
Roads within a mile of the crash are blocked off by Humvee trucks and military personnel. Local 6 was in the unincorporated community of Oak Grove in Trigg County on Thursday at the closest road block near Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, Pastor Nicholas Clark and his wife had just put their kids to bed when the unexpected happened. They were sitting in their living room when the crash happened.
They’re used to hearing the sounds of helicopters because they live near Fort Campbell. They are used to hearing the noise from Fort Campbell. His family often waves at the choppers while his kids play in the front yard. But what they heard Wednesday night was different.
"This was something that reverberated a lot louder. We felt it, and we heard the initial boom, and there was another one, too, that we heard. And neighbors and I started texting each other and trying to find out if everyone's OK," said Clark. "We felt it, even, in the floor. I mean that's how, how different it was."
After checking with their neighbors, some of whom live close to the crash site, Clark knew what he needed to do.
"And I went back to my office and was praying for them, and not knowing exactly if it hit a house or if it was out in a field somewhere, and just kind of worried about our own people in our community, but also our neighbors at Fort Campbell," he said.
The investigation of this crash is still ongoing, and it is being led by a team from Fort Rucker in Alabama.