PADUCAH — The cost of living is elevated in every area, including food, utilities and gasoline.
As consumers grapple with price hikes, pawn shop workers are seeing the effects of inflation in their stores.
Local pawn shops and consignment stores are reporting sharp increases in people selling their belongings.
Cash Express Pawn in Paducah says they're seeing a wide variety of items, including bicycles, engagement rings, instruments, electronics and anything people are deciding they can do without.
The folks at Ace Pawn Shop say people are even pawning their cars to pay their rent.
Local consignment shops are also seeing a similar trend in new inventory.
With current inflation rates, sales associates at Between Friends, a consignment shop in Paducah, are experiencing a busy summer season.
Addison Martin says more customers are coming in looking for savings, as well as an increase in customers looking to make a profit by selling items.
“We have a little over 5,000 consignors, and we are constantly getting appointments for them to bring in their items. We take any items from cosmetic to jewelry, shoes,” Martin says.
There's a lot of women's clothing, but some sellers are parting with furniture to make ends meet.
Martin says a large bulk of their consignors are first timers.
“The first thing I ask is, 'Are you a consigner or are you new here?' And a lot of them have said they are new consignors, so we have a lot more people coming in,” Martin says.
Martin is one of them, in addition to her job at the store.
She says inflation is hitting her hardest at the pump.
“I try to make my gas tank last for the week. I try to do that. Sometimes I don't. It makes me nervous whenever I use my card because of how much I am taking out of my bank account, so I definitely use the cash from here to pay for gas and food,” says Martin.
Martin says it’s an attainable, low-effort way to make some extra cash on top of her paycheck.
Martin says the store is working hard to help customers and take in as many items as possible.
The quantity of new inventory is so large that Martin says they have to hire more employees to handle it all, but more employees will keep them from turning people away.
Between Friends has a list of guidelines for items it can and cannot accept on its website.