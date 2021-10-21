PADUCAH — The Biden administration has announced a plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The plan is going to look different from the vaccines we have seen among adults.
The White House's briefing said "The Administration will make vaccination accessible and conveniently located to families across the country, including vaccination clinics at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, and school- and community-based sites."
The day children ages 5 to 11 can get the vaccine could be right around the corner. Pediatricians like Dr. David Schell with Baptist Health Paducah are ready.
"There's been a lot of concern among people — 'Why is it taking so long from the ages 5 to 11?’" said Schell. "The reason is that the dose had to be reconfigured. The dose of the children's vaccine is less than the dose of an adult."
The Biden administration met Oct. 20 on vaccines for at age group, the Food and Drug Administration will meet on Oct. 26, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet in early November.
The Biden administration said the availability of the vaccine depends on the FDA and CDC process and timeline.
Schell said making the shots available through doctor's offices is a great idea.
"These children we've known since the day they were born, and they're going to be more comfortable coming in here to our office, where they're used to getting all of their other shots, plus giving flu vaccine now," said Schell.
Children will be coming in with their parents, and Schell said he is ready to answer their questions.
"It seems like two people, two types of people: they want it yesterday or they don't ever want it," said Schell. "But we're hopeful that with education, we can get everybody to do this, because this is how we're going to get through this."
The Biden administration has already obtained enough vaccines for 28 million children within that age range.
Baptist Health Paducah said administrators will be meeting in the next few days to create a plan for the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.